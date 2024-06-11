Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,973. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

