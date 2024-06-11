Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.25. 92,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.51. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

