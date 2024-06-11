Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $73,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 159,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,238,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.25. 413,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.18. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.