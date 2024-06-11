III Capital Management Acquires Shares of 50,000 PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

III Capital Management acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after buying an additional 725,221 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 16,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

