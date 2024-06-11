III Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

III Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 247.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187,000 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.5% of III Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. III Capital Management owned about 0.87% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $35,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,331. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

