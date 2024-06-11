III Capital Management Has $1.87 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

III Capital Management grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 5,930,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,723,801. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

