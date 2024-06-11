Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lifted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 240,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,243. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

