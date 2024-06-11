Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 5,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,929,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.

On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.

On Monday, March 25th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,953 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $375,592.07.

On Monday, March 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $75,618.72.

Impinj Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. 420,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,535. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -417.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

