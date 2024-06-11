Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) is Point72 Europe London LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,997 shares during the quarter. Inari Medical makes up about 2.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $21,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Inari Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,273,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,964 shares of company stock worth $8,909,434. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NARI stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.22 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

