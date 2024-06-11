Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 190,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 404,784 shares.The stock last traded at $16.56 and had previously closed at $16.59.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $864.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at $59,529,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,101.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

