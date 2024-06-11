Insider Buying: Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Insider Buys 7,100 Shares of Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Southey bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.41 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of A$10,018.10 ($6,634.50).

Fleetwood Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73.

Fleetwood Company Profile

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

