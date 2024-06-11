Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 20,467 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,410,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,380.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.
- On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.
FlexShopper Stock Up 1.7 %
FPAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,751. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.33. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FlexShopper
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.