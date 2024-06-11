Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires 20,467 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $23,537.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,410,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,380.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Howard Dvorkin bought 64,054 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $71,740.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Howard Dvorkin bought 7,833 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $8,694.63.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 18,226 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $20,777.64.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Howard Dvorkin purchased 3,381 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $3,921.96.

On Monday, May 20th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 17,814 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $20,664.24.

FlexShopper Stock Up 1.7 %

FPAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 48,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,751. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.33. FlexShopper, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.70, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FlexShopper

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.