Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,936.20).
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance
JEMI stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.29. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £389.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,287.50.
