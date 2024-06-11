Insider Buying: JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,936.20).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

JEMI stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.29. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 52-week low of GBX 116 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.50 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £389.11 million and a PE ratio of -3,287.50.

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

