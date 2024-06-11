Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Sells 2,836 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Antonio J. Viana sold 2,836 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $22,971.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,504.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 132,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.14. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 198.35% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AIP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the third quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 8.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 22.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

