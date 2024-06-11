Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CRO Sells 2,281 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $250,681.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 106,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 7th, Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $382,966.46.

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.58. 1,428,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. UBS Group began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

