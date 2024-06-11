Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) COO Sells 9,848 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $11,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 993,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher Wiese sold 2,680 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $3,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Christopher Wiese sold 10,956 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $17,858.28.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

NYSE:NRGV remained flat at $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 457,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,051. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NRGV shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.