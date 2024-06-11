Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $276,250.00.

eXp World Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 668,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,052. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.32.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. eXp World’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 26.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.