Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Director Sells 677 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

