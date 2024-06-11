Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 239 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total transaction of $236,175.44.

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $110,521.44.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $420.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 145,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

