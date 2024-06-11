Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) CFO Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sheri Savage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Sheri Savage sold 15,319 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $704,674.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.38. 154,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,204. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.00 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

