Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Position Boosted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 742,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,362 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems comprises about 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $150,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,233,000 after acquiring an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 798.8% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of INSP traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 130,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,123. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

