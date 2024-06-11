Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.3%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.82. 7,599,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 47,304,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 179,986 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

