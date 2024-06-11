Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.17. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $113.72 and a one year high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,493,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $16,226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,515,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

