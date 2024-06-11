International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.81 and last traded at $167.99. 726,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,586,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.46. The company has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 14,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 67,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.