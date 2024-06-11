Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $2.04 Million Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,676 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.3 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Standard Motor Products

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

