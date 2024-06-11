Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $1.45 Million in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.97.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

