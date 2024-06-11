Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.