Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $462.10 and last traded at $464.75. Approximately 5,745,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,021,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
