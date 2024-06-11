Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $462.10 and last traded at $464.75. Approximately 5,745,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,021,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.83.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

