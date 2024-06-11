Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.73

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.73 and last traded at $44.67, with a volume of 1101414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

