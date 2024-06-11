Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX):

6/10/2024 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Stitch Fix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Stitch Fix had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,817. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,315 shares of company stock valued at $155,406. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

