Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Medtronic (MDT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Medtronic (NYSE: MDT):
- 6/5/2024 – Medtronic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/30/2024 – Medtronic is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Medtronic had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Medtronic had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Medtronic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Medtronic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %
MDT traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $82.17. 324,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
