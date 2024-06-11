iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of iomart Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

IOM stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £161.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.52. iomart Group has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

