iomart Group (LON:IOM) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of iomart Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on iomart Group
iomart Group Trading Up 0.7 %
About iomart Group
iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iomart Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.