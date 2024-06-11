iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $1.94. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

iomart Group Stock Performance

LON:IOM opened at GBX 136.88 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.52. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.36) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

