IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $648.88 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001620 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.