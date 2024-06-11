iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.64 and last traded at C$16.70. Approximately 1,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.71.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.31.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.
