iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Declares Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:IXUS)

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Declares Dividend of $1.02

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0192 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,095. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

