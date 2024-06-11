iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Declares Dividend of $1.02 (NASDAQ:IXUS)

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0192 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,530,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,095. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $70.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.