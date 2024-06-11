iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.28. 302,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $124.28.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
