iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ERET)

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2103 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of ERET stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

