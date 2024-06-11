iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Announces Dividend of $1.00

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0009 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $67.79. 13,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,368. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The firm has a market cap of $650.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.