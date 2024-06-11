iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declares $0.35 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3451 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LDEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 62 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

