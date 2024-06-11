iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Announces $0.22 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2159 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

