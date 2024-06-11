iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Announces $0.22 Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2159 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $71.94 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.