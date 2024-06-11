iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.79

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.79 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 31553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

