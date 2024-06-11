iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Announces Dividend of $1.26

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.2582 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WOOD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,381. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $85.29. The firm has a market cap of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05.
About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF
