iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
INDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 57,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,722. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $897.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.
About iShares India 50 ETF
