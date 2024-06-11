iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0418 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

INDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 57,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,722. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $897.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

About iShares India 50 ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

See Also

Dividend History for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.