iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Trading Up 0%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.25 and last traded at $172.73. Approximately 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.67.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.73.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
