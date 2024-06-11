iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declares $0.27 Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2654 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 322,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.