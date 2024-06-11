iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Declares $0.27 Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2654 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 322,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,539. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

