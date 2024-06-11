iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,417. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.62.
About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.