iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) to Issue $0.21 Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2137 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,417. The firm has a market cap of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

