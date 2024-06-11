iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $91,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 647,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,772,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,665.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 379,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after buying an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,200,454. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

