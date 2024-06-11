iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:EEMA)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of EEMA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 20,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

