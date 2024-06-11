iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.86. 34,677,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,841,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

